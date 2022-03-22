Several rounds of rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - The widespread rain we had overnight has moved northward out of the Tri-States. You won’t need your umbrella this morning, but keep it handy for later today. The morning will be cloudy though and pretty mild again, as temperatures are in the 40s to 50s depending on where you live. By this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will develop along or just ahead of a cold front over in western Missouri. A few of those showers could move into the Tri-States by late afternoon/early evening. Breaks in the clouds/some thinning of the clouds near the front may lead to a little instability. Meaning, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. Into the evening and night, as the cold front then moves eastward, those scattered showers will continue to move into the rest of the Tri-States. However, at that time instability will be lessening as we lose our daytime heating. So some of the showers and thunderstorms will weaken and even dissipate. Leaving just some scattered showers for us.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.