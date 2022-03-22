Advertisement

Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man

Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.(McDonough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A 73-year-old Colchester, Illinois, man has been arrested after the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office says he ran down an individual with his vehicle who was in the process of repossessing a riding lawnmower.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported Tuesday that Larry E. Yetter has been charged with aggravated battery after he used his vehicle to ram a person driving a zero-turn lawn mower causing them to run off the road.

According to Petitgout, the driver of the lawnmower then displayed a knife in self-defense.

Petitgout said deputies responded to the scene after they received a call about a damaged vehicle and lawnmower in a ditch and someone threatening an individual with a knife on East 600th Street south of the Dollar General in Colchester.

