Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man

QUINCY (WGEM) - A 73-year-old Colchester, Illinois, man has been arrested after the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office says he ran down an individual with his vehicle who was in the process of repossessing a riding lawnmower.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout reported Tuesday that Larry E. Yetter has been charged with aggravated battery after he used his vehicle to ram a person driving a zero-turn lawn mower causing them to run off the road.

According to Petitgout, the driver of the lawnmower then displayed a knife in self-defense.

Petitgout said deputies responded to the scene after they received a call about a damaged vehicle and lawnmower in a ditch and someone threatening an individual with a knife on East 600th Street south of the Dollar General in Colchester.

