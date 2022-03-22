Small Tri-State town experiences economic boom

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Several small Tri-State communities have seen local businesses close; however, a McDonough County city is bucking the trend.

With a population of around 1,200, Colchester has become a hot spot for new businesses in the last year with plans for more.

One local shop, The Grill on Market Street, had its grand opening on Monday, with a line out the door.

During Tuesday’s lunch rush, it was popping once again.

Co-owner Todd Knox said the flow of clientele was a shock in the best way possible.

“We had people running in the door at 3:30 p.m.,” Knox said. “Phones were ringing off the hook. Response wise? Very good.”

Knox said he isn’t stopping there. He has a slew of business ventures extending into the spaces next store, with plans to open a slot machine, travel business, and salon.

“It’ll bring some more business to town,” Knox said. “(It) seemed like the right time for us.”

Mayor Eric Haines said including Knox’s restaurant, three new businesses have opened up in Colchester in the last year, including a photography studio and auto shop.

“There’s a lot of other places that are losing business, and surprisingly, our community is gaining,” Haines said. “I think that it was just time for us to progress. One job that I had end goal here as mayor, is to just have that progression.”

Haines said looking ahead, the goal is to get the Knox’s three businesses off the ground, and to open a local gym and liquor store.

“We’re going to cater to everybody,” Knox said. “And the city of Colchester has been very good to us, from helping us to everybody.”

Haines said he hopes if everything goes according to plan, the new businesses will open in the fall. He also said moving West Prairie High School closer to town will help bring more people into the city as it helps the commute time for parents and students.

