Supply chain issues, inflation affecting QPS lunch operations

QUINCY (WGEM) - As inflation runs rampant, staff at Quincy Public Schools say they are doing their best to deal with the increased prices of food and supplies.

Food services director Jean Kinder said Styrofoam and paper plates now cost up to three times more than their pre-pandemic price.

When it come to food, she said prices can change quickly, making it hard for them to accurately budget for it.

“We’ll just be doing the same things people are doing at home: looking for the best product at the lowest possible cost so we can continue to provide our students high quality food,” Kinder said.

She said inflation hasn’t impacted the quality of the food they are serving and they are working to continue to lock in prices as best as they can.

Quincy Junior High cafeteria manager Terry Spencer said while it doesn’t happen often, there have also been shortages of certain menu items.

She said they have also seen shortages of breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, and bread as well as lunch items like ribs.

She said she adjusts the menu in accordance with what she can get in.

“I will probably have to end up substituting it with either a chicken patty or a hamburger or cheeseburger so I try to do lateral move with something like that,” Spencer said.

