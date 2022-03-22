Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 21) South Shelby’s Daytona Blaine Signs National Letter Of Intent And Tri-State Prep Wrestlers Honored By The West Central Conference

Liberty Eagles Play Host To Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Diamond
South Shelby Track & Field Standout Signs NLI
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -It was an exciting day at South Shelby High as a proud member of the Cardinals Football, Track & Field, and Cross Country team signed a National Letter of Intent on the Shelbina campus in front of friends, family and coaches. Senior Daytona Blaine was in the NLI spotlight this morning as he signed with Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. The NAIA institution is where Daytona hopes to major in Excercise Science as well as compete for the Vikings. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with the stellar runner who was a part of the SSHS 4 x 800 Meter Relay Team that captured the Clarence Cannon Conference crown last season on their way to qualifying for State to find out why he selected MO Valley!

The Indians of Payson-Seymour traveled to Liberty High School earlier today to face the Eagles on the IHSA diamond as well as the softball dirt. We’ll have highlights of the game coming up on WGEM Sports At Ten.

14 outstanding high school wrestlers from the “Land Of Lincoln” were honored today in a very special way by the West Central Conference earlier today. Four members of the Quincy Notre Dame, Camp Point Central, and West Hancock wrestling teams were named to the All-Conference First Team with two honorees hailing from Illini West High School in Carthage. We’ll have more details...

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
By Brendan Reidy
Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT
By Jake Rongholt
Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT

Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT