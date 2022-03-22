Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 21) Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Diamond And The Dirt While Monroe City Panthers Track Team Showcase Their Talent In Titletown

Hannibal Pirates Golf Team In The Spotlight On The Prep Fairways
Liberty Eagles Play Host To Payson-Seymour On The Prep Diamond
Liberty Eagles Play Host To Payson-Seymour On The Prep Diamond(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

Monday, March 21. 2022

IHSA

Payson-Seymour Indians 5

Liberty Eagles 5

(Play Suspended In The 8th Inning Due To Darkness)

Carrollton 0

Pittsfield 10 Final/6 Innings

PHS Saukees Now (3-1) On The Season

Rushville-Industry 10

West Hancock 11 (Final/7 Innings)

North Fulton 12

Southeastern 10

Camp Point Central 1

Beardstown 11

IHSA Softball

Payson-Seymour 16

Liberty 11 (Final/8 Innings)

Southeastern 0

Camp Point Central 10 (Final/5 Innings)

Illini West 0

Brown County 13 (Final/5 Innings)

MSHSAA

Baseball

Schuyler County 1

Clark County 5

Canton 2

North Shelby 4

Scotland County 6

Highland 2

Marion County 2

Knox County 0

Louisiana 2

Silex 1 (Final/9 Innings)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 21)

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 21) South Shelby’s Daytona Blaine Signs National Letter Of Intent And Tri-State Prep Wrestlers Honored By The West Central Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Track & Field Standout Signs A National Letter of Intent

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 20th, 2022) Quincy Hawks Baseball Falls In Doubleheader To Davenport University In First Homestand; Illinois Men’s Basketball Eliminated For Second Year In A Row In Round Of 32; Iowa Women’s Basketball Lose To Creighton

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QU Baseball Finishes First Homestand Of The Season

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday March 20th, 2022

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 20th, 2022

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Vote For Your QMG Play Of The Week!

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Liberty’s Devin Klauser And Logan Robbins Slam Dunk Daily Double vs Scales Mound

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Courtesy Of Eagle Country

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 20th, 2022

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT

Sports

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Liberty's Robbins/Klauser Slam Dunks

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week-Week 29

Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
prep athlete of the week

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 19th, 2022) 2022 Central Illinois Sports All-Star Game Tipped Off With The Seniors; Showcasing One Last Time In Pittsfield, Illinois; QND Baseball Singles Out Sacred Heart Griffin And Takes Down Crosstown Rival Quincy; Lady Raider Soccer Remains Undefeated

Updated: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
QND And QHS Baseball Clashed At "The Ferd"