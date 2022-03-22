WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 21) Liberty Eagles Play Host To The Indians Of Payson-Seymour On The IHSA Diamond And The Dirt While Monroe City Panthers Track Team Showcase Their Talent In Titletown
Hannibal Pirates Golf Team In The Spotlight On The Prep Fairways
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
Monday, March 21. 2022
IHSA
Payson-Seymour Indians 5
Liberty Eagles 5
(Play Suspended In The 8th Inning Due To Darkness)
Carrollton 0
Pittsfield 10 Final/6 Innings
PHS Saukees Now (3-1) On The Season
Rushville-Industry 10
West Hancock 11 (Final/7 Innings)
North Fulton 12
Southeastern 10
Camp Point Central 1
Beardstown 11
IHSA Softball
Payson-Seymour 16
Liberty 11 (Final/8 Innings)
Southeastern 0
Camp Point Central 10 (Final/5 Innings)
Illini West 0
Brown County 13 (Final/5 Innings)
MSHSAA
Baseball
Schuyler County 1
Clark County 5
Canton 2
North Shelby 4
Scotland County 6
Highland 2
Marion County 2
Knox County 0
Louisiana 2
Silex 1 (Final/9 Innings)
