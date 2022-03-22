Advertisement

WIU receives grant money for residency program to combat teacher shortage

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is working with the state of Illinois to combat a shortage of teachers with help from a state grant.

The $650,000 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education will give the university three years to partner with public schools to design and implement a teacher residency. The program would be similar to a medical residency for future doctors.

WIU’s College of Education Assistant Dean, Eric Sheffield said participants would dive right into hands-on learning, shadowing a veteran teacher at a local public school.

“The first round of funding was $50,000 for planning, and then we will get an additional $200,000 of the subsequent three years which we will be using to support our MAT students who are out in classrooms,” Sheffield said.

Macomb Public Schools superintendent Patrick Twomey said with the shortage, they post jobs year-round. He said an earlier residency program for special education teachers through WIU helped with that struggle.

“We immediately hired three of those students and hired three of the residency special-ed teachers,” Twomey said.

Sheffield said the residency program was in such high demand, they applied for grant money.

“The residency program, itself, we started without grant money,” Sheffield said. “The $50k used in the first year is going to be a combination of maybe hiring university supervisors to help us out, developing some professional development. Online kinds of, or maybe face-to-face, training for mentors and for students.”

Twomey said with this new residency grant money being issued to WIU, he hopes this can help hire more teachers again, this time, branching out to other subjects like English, math, science, and more.

“It’s hard to gage how far out this program will reach,” Twomey said. “Every position I have open now, we will do the typical posting. But, for those postings that don’t produce certified applicants, there will now be a professional pull to go to.”

Sheffield said the program, that started in January 2021, has already placed 65 students in the teaching residency. He said, now that they have grant money, they expect many more candidates and placements.

