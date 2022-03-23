Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man
Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty
Blessing challenges QMG appeal
Blessing challenges transparency of QMG operation, filings

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
The justices sent the case back to the Wisconsin Supreme Court saying its members are 'free to...
Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland