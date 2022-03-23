Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A barn is a loss after a fire destroyed it Tuesday night in Liberty, according to the owner.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 2368 N. 800th Avenue for the fire that started around 8 p.m.

The fire produced a lot of smoke but did not spread to any nearby buildings.

The owner, Jenna Knuffman, said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies. She said the only thing they think they can salvage is a fuel tank that is next to the barn.

According to Adams County dispatchers, there are no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials said several fire departments including Liberty, Payson, Fall Creek and Camp Point responded.

They are still trying to figure out a cause.

