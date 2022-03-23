Bella Ease hopes to renew ACE program.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Bella Ease pilot program that started in September is due to end this month. Program coordinators said chances are high it will get renewed for another six months, however.

The $50,000 ACE program funded through ARPA pairs people on probation with a Bella Ease mentor. The idea is to help the probation workers enter the workforce by assisting them for a period of time. This involves in-depth job analysis, applying for work, conducting mock interviews, and learning hands-on workforce skills.

Five Tri-State businesses have partnered with Bella Ease: Titan Wheel, Knapheide, Hollister-Whitney, Manchester Tank, and Denman Linen Services. They have hired more than a dozen employees so far.

“I anticipate the County Board will readily fund the next segment of this for another six months,” said Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha. “The eventual hope is that the businesses themselves will want to donate and help with that program.”

Farha said they hope to know if the program is renewed by mid-April. He said about 40 candidates have enrolled in the program.

