Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 23, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Lloyd Thrasher Jr.

Richard Speckhart

Amy Klocke

Arlo Heckman

Andrew Hancock

Jonathan Thomas

Pastor Carolyn Leaver

Jake Hickenbottom

Tonya Hecht

Sara Weirather

Luke Ippensen

Brianna Cassaday

Jace Theis

Lori Chatfield

Jim Steinkamp

Jenna Moore

Sue Godman

Joyce Riggs

Kathy Baum

Donna Sue Godman

Bennet Ufkes

ANNIVERSARIES

Dennis & Laura Spangler

John & Sally Vigezzi

Devin & Kelsey Reeder

Eric & Marsha Copher

Michael & Pamela Francis

Marsha & Eric Copher

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.