Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 23, 2022

Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.
Send your birthdays to the info on this picture.(WGEM)
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Lloyd Thrasher Jr.

Richard Speckhart

Amy Klocke

Arlo Heckman

Andrew Hancock

Jonathan Thomas

Pastor Carolyn Leaver

Jake Hickenbottom

Tonya Hecht

Sara Weirather

Luke Ippensen

Brianna Cassaday

Jace Theis

Lori Chatfield

Jim Steinkamp

Jenna Moore

Sue Godman

Joyce Riggs

Kathy Baum

Donna Sue Godman

Bennet Ufkes

ANNIVERSARIES

Dennis & Laura Spangler

John & Sally Vigezzi

Devin & Kelsey Reeder

Eric & Marsha Copher

Michael & Pamela Francis

Marsha & Eric Copher

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 22, 2022

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 22, 2022

Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 22, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 21, 2022

Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 20, 2022

Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 21, 2021

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 19, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Please email your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 18, 2022

Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Email your birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least two days in advance to see them on air. Please include any necessary pronouncers.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send birthdays to birthdays@wgem.com at least 2 days in advance to see them on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: March 17, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 16, 2022

Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Kaleb Wolters
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.