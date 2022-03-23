Construction on new agricultural education facility almost complete

BAYLIS, Ill. (WGEM) - A new agricultural educational facility is coming to Baylis, Illinois, and ag educators are excited.

The Orr Multipurpose Agriculture Facility is shared between John Wood Community College and the University of Illinois.

On Wednesday educators and donors got a sneak peek of the construction progress as a way to wrap up their fundraising drive.

John Wood Ag Program Chair Mike Tenhouse said he is looking forward to new classrooms, labs and livestock arena space.

“I teach a variety of classes, both ag business and in the animal science area, so we are looking forward to that a lot,” Tenhouse said.

Tenhouse said the animal care unit will give students and valuable hands-on experience.

“By having this facility, we will be able to short-term house some animals here, both large and small. It will allow us to do better labs for our students, not only John Wood students, but also for 4H and FFA groups,” Tenhouse said.

Construction began on the 24,000 square foot facility last August. Construction is expected to cost about $2.5 million and is being funded privately. They are $600,000 away from their goal.

John Wood President Mike Elbe said he is proud of the progress that’s been made, but there’s still work to do.

“There is some work to be done, and this promotional tour today is our opportunity to show the progress, but tell the story that not all the work has been done and we need continued support,” Elbe said.

Tenhouse said they are working on completing the drop ceilings, plumbing and electrical work.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 9, and the building will be open for the Fall 2022 semester.

