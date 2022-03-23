Construction at Quincy Junior High School ahead of schedule

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at Quincy Junior High School say renovations are ahead of schedule and students will see the improvements next school year.

Building Supervisor Ryan Clair said three years ago, they began upgrading electrical systems in the classrooms with new LED lighting.

They also installed drop ceilings and new lights in the hallways.

Clair said it was originally a four-year-project, but they were able to work faster when students were out of the building due to the pandemic.

“We were really able to take advantage of when school shut down due to COVID, unfortunately. We were able to get the contractors in here and erase a year of work because of that,” Clair said.

Clair said they still have to install drop ceilings and LED lighting in the gym and finish painting the first and second floors.

He said they expect to finish the projects this summer.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.