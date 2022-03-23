Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will have one less barrier to face. Dot Foods management said they will soon start a shuttle service.

They will have a route going from Quincy, with stops in Camp Point and Clayton as well as another pick up location in Beardstown.

Employees said this will do much more than just save them money.

It costs Michael Smith $250 a month to travel from Quincy to M t. Sterling to go to work as a frozen warehouse trainer at Dot Foods.

“It’s a little hard in a single income household, makes it a little bit difficult at $250 a month. We really have to stick to a budget,” Smith said.

Dot Foods Corporate Warehouse Recruitment Manager Gaylon Ryan said they surveyed Mt. Sterling warehouse workers to see what they could do to help remove transportation barriers.

“We lasered in the pick-up locations based on the largest populations of the response that we got. So people aren’t going to have to travel far for their pick-up location,” Ryan said.

Ryan said about 200 employees said transportation is an issue.

“Gas prices are really high and don’t want to pay them, maybe they don’t have their own transportation or reliable transportation,” Ryan said.

Ryan said now they’ll be able to book their rides at least a month in advance for $2.50 a trip, or $5 a round trip.

Smith said that will cut his monthly gas costs to $100 dollars.

“That’s a win-win for me,” he said.

But, the shuttle service will do much more than save Smith money, he said it will also save him time meaning the dad of three kids, all under five, will get more sleep.

“I was very happy to see that they were going to start the shuttle service up again,” he said.

Ryan said they’re piloting the shuttle service at their Mt. Sterling location first to get a better picture of interest and will assess how well it performs before they try other locations. But he does see the company keeping this program.

“It helps with some short term pain, but this is something that we want to sustain long-term,” Ryan said.

He said the shuttle will run seven-days a week and will cover all shifts.

Employees can choose to have the cost deducted from pay-roll.

