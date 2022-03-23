Gloomy day today. When will we see the sun?

QUINCY (WGEM) - A closed low pressure is sitting over the Tri-States. This low will move northeastward away from us, but it will be crawling. So this low will continue to impact us today and tomorrow.

For today, scattered showers will continue on and off again through the day. Due to the considerable cloud cover, rain showers, and cooler air filtering in behind the cold front it will be a cooler day. The daytime high for the day has already happened, just after midnight this morning. As we continue through the day, temperatures are gradually falling into the 40s. By this evening, showers will become widely scattered. Then, we’ll have just a few spotty showers overnight. Nighttime lows will be colder, in the 30s.

We’ll start off the day tomorrow with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll continue to have some scattered rain showers but with temperatures in the 30s some snow flakes are looking to mix in with the rain. We’re not expecting any accumulation. As temperatures rise into the low 40s, we’ll go back to just rain. The scattered showers will then start to become isolated. Or hit or miss. The rain will then gradually end later in the afternoon.

Friday will start off with some clouds, but those will clear out leading to some sunshine.

