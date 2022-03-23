Man arrested in Hannibal after allegedly firing gun from vehicle with toddler inside

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Police reported Wednesday the arrest of 23-year-old Jerome Gaston, after he allegedly shot a gun from a vehicle with a toddler inside.

Hannibal Police reported Gaston, originally of Las Vegas, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police stated, they responded at 2;47 p.m. Tuesday to Shawnee Trail, where witnesses said a man had fired a gun and left the area in a vehicle.

Police reported they later found Gaston, who matched the description of the suspect, at a residence on Starlight Ridge. Police stated at that time they discovered the toddler had been inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police said they arrested Gaston, recovered two firearms and released the toddler to family members.

According to police, Gaston was taken to the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

