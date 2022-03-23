Competition could bring more businesses to Brown County

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A new competition in Brown County is about to start, and area leaders said the goal is to attract new business to the area.

Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler said their ‘Business Start-Up Competition’ is designed to help people who have a business idea -- but might not know where to start or have the funds to develop a plan -- with marketing and branding skills.

Geisler said the Tracy Family Foundation gave them a $20,000 grant to award the competition winner to help sow a seed into the start-up.

“We hope that this helps increase sales tax. We hope it creates more jobs and we would love to have a business created in our Uptown district to get more foot traffic up there. Any new business is good business for Brown County and other businesses. We always say community not competition,” Geisler said.

She said they already have six applications submitted.

Applications are due April 1. Visit Action Brown County to apply.

