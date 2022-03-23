Advertisement

Competition could bring more businesses to Brown County

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A new competition in Brown County is about to start, and area leaders said the goal is to attract new business to the area.

Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler said their ‘Business Start-Up Competition’ is designed to help people who have a business idea -- but might not know where to start or have the funds to develop a plan -- with marketing and branding skills.

Geisler said the Tracy Family Foundation gave them a $20,000 grant to award the competition winner to help sow a seed into the start-up.

“We hope that this helps increase sales tax. We hope it creates more jobs and we would love to have a business created in our Uptown district to get more foot traffic up there. Any new business is good business for Brown County and other businesses. We always say community not competition,” Geisler said.

She said they already have six applications submitted.

Applications are due April 1. Visit Action Brown County to apply.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old, Austin Joel Shaw.
Missing Pike County man found dead
Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it saved 42 dogs and two cages of hamsters from terrible...
Animal Rescue League removes hundreds of animals from home
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

OPPJ asking for millage continuation to fund Ouachita Correctional Center
Prisoners could get a chance to earn diplomas under bill headed to Senate floor
Competition in Brown County to attract more businesses
Competition in Brown County to attract more businesses
Dot Foods workers take advantage of shuttle service, save money on gas
Dot Foods workers take advantage of shuttle service, save money on gas
Fire destroys family-heirloom barn in Liberty
Fire destroys family-heirloom barn in Liberty