Quincy man sentenced to five years for Mercantile Bank robbery

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Wednesday that Samuel Kenwick, 40 of Quincy, had been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the Aug. 31, 2021, robbery of the Mercantile Bank at 440 Maine St. in Quincy.

QPD reported Kenwick was sentenced on March 4, after having pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

According to police, they responded to a reported robbery at the bank about 1:16 p.m. after Kenwick had left on a motorized bike with stolen cash.

Police said they later found and arrested Kenwick at 18th and Broadway.

Police stated Kenwick had stolen cash on him at the time of his arrest, and more cash was found later at his residence.

