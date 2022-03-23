Snow looking more likely

QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, and I know some people really love snow. I don’t like snow. It’s looking more and more likely that we will have a brief blast of wet snow on Thursday morning. It should not accumulate but there may be times when you look outside and say to yourself “Wow! that snow is really coming down.” Most of it should melt on contact as the temperatures will remain above freezing Thursday throughout the day. The threat for all precipitation comes to an end Thursday afternoon. While we may stay cloudy through Friday morning we will likely get some breaks in the clouds and a bit of sunshine Friday afternoon. Friday may be a bit of a breezy day with wind gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. Your weekend outlook, both Saturday and Sunday we expect temperatures only to top out near 50. Then we see a slow warming trend beginning Monday, temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 60s. The forecast then looks fairly dry until next Wednesday.

