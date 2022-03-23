Spectrum to double starting internet speeds for NEMO

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it had doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties.

The company said the change was part of its commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets.

According to Spectrum, the faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for residential customers in the coming weeks.

“Beginning today, 200 Mbps is the starting speed of Spectrum Internet in every market we serve, including Hannibal and surrounding areas,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president for internet and voice products at Charter Communications Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand. “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

