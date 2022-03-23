Advertisement

Spectrum to double starting internet speeds for NEMO

Spectrum to double starting internet speeds for Hannibal and surrounding areas.
Spectrum to double starting internet speeds for Hannibal and surrounding areas.
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Spectrum announced on Wednesday that it had doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties.

The company said the change was part of its commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets.

According to Spectrum, the faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for residential customers in the coming weeks.

“Beginning today, 200 Mbps is the starting speed of Spectrum Internet in every market we serve, including Hannibal and surrounding areas,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president for internet and voice products at Charter Communications Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand. “We are doubling starting speeds available to millions of additional homes, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courthouse employees gather in a garage following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Bomb threat shuts down Adams County Courthouse
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man
Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty
Blessing challenges QMG appeal
Blessing challenges transparency of QMG operation, filings

Latest News

Company Assessment Survey
Economic groups to survey businesses, employees
Quincy organizations want employers, employees to take survey on training needs
Quincy organizations want employers, employees to take survey on training needs
Bella Ease pilot program for people on probation likely to continue
Bella Ease pilot program for people on probation likely to continue
Quincy School Board to vote on whether to buy K&L Arena for new bus barn
Quincy School Board to vote on whether to buy K&L Arena for new bus barn
Quincy Junior High School reno ahead of schedule thanks to pandemic
Quincy Junior High School reno ahead of schedule thanks to pandemic