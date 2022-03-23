WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 22) Madison Kinsel Joins The Head Coaching Ranks At Hannibal High And Quincy Blue Devils Golf Standout Brady Walker Verbally Commits To Culver-Stockton College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Lady Pirates now have a new voice of leadership at the helm of their program. Earlier today on the HHS campus, Madison Kinsel was introduced as the new head softball coach for the Lady Pirates. The Hannibal LaGrange University product played for the Lady Trojans in the NAIA ranks, and graduated from Palmyra High School. We’ll check in with Coach Kinsel as she sets her sights on leading the “Red and Black” to new heights on the MSHSAA dirt in the months ahead.

Despite the rain and wet conditions present across the Tri-States due to all the recent inclement weather, the Hannibal Pirates baseball team will return to action this evening. HHS will face Fort Zumwalt North on the diamond. We’ll have details on just where the game will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Quincy High golf standout Brady Walker has made a final decision regarding where he’ll be headed to college in the fall. The Blue Devil multi-sports student athlete issued a verbal commitment (via his Twitter account) earlier today announcing that he’s headed to Culver-Stockton College in the fall to join the ranks of the Wildcats golf team. C-SC competes in the NAIA ranks in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Walker earlier today on the QHS campus earlier today to get a breakdown on all the days exciting events.

