WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 22) Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls Past Warrenton At Porter Stadium And QHS Multi-Sport Standout Brady Walker Offers Insight On Future Plans In The College Ranks

High school soccer graphic
High school soccer graphic(Source: MGN)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

MSHSAA

Warrenton 0

Hannibal Lady Pirates 7

HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals)

IHSA

Quincy Lady Blue Devils 3

Moline 0

QHS: Breighlyn Thomas (2 Goals)

Olympia 1

Macomb Lady Bombers 3

IHSA Baseball

Western/Pleasant Hill 0

Brown County 7

MSHSAA Baseball

Hannibal Pirates 7

Fort Zumwalt North 10 (Final/8 Innings)

High School Tennis

IHSA

Rock Island Alleman 5

Macomb Bombers 4

MSHSAA

Golf

Canton Tigers 214

Schuyler County 238

Medalist: (CHS) Trevor Biggerstaff 42

(CHS) Tyler Frazier 53

(CHS) Bryce Baker 58

(CHS) Caleb Cox 61

NAIA College Lacrosse

Women

Wisconsin-Eau Claire 16

Culver-Stockton 4

C-SC Lady Wildcats Now (2-5)

NCAA College Lacrosse

Women

Quincy University Lady Hawks 17

Ottawa 5

QU Scored 7 Goals In The 3rd Quarter

QU: Danielle Robinson (6 Goals)

QU: Bianca Johnson (5 Goals)

Next Game: QU vs. Maryville (Saturday, April 2) 12 Noon

NCAA Golf

Lindenwood Invitational

Missouri Bluffs Golf Club

1. Missouri S & T Miners 884

14. QU Hawks 960

QU: Nathan Hoebing Finished 55th (238)

Conner Stephenson Finished 68th (244)

