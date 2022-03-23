WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 22) Hannibal Lady Pirates Soccer Team Rolls Past Warrenton At Porter Stadium And QHS Multi-Sport Standout Brady Walker Offers Insight On Future Plans In The College Ranks
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Soccer
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
MSHSAA
Warrenton 0
Hannibal Lady Pirates 7
HHS: Katie Greening (2 Goals)
IHSA
Quincy Lady Blue Devils 3
Moline 0
QHS: Breighlyn Thomas (2 Goals)
Olympia 1
Macomb Lady Bombers 3
IHSA Baseball
Western/Pleasant Hill 0
Brown County 7
MSHSAA Baseball
Hannibal Pirates 7
Fort Zumwalt North 10 (Final/8 Innings)
High School Tennis
IHSA
Rock Island Alleman 5
Macomb Bombers 4
MSHSAA
Golf
Canton Tigers 214
Schuyler County 238
Medalist: (CHS) Trevor Biggerstaff 42
(CHS) Tyler Frazier 53
(CHS) Bryce Baker 58
(CHS) Caleb Cox 61
NAIA College Lacrosse
Women
Wisconsin-Eau Claire 16
Culver-Stockton 4
C-SC Lady Wildcats Now (2-5)
NCAA College Lacrosse
Women
Quincy University Lady Hawks 17
Ottawa 5
QU Scored 7 Goals In The 3rd Quarter
QU: Danielle Robinson (6 Goals)
QU: Bianca Johnson (5 Goals)
Next Game: QU vs. Maryville (Saturday, April 2) 12 Noon
NCAA Golf
Lindenwood Invitational
Missouri Bluffs Golf Club
1. Missouri S & T Miners 884
14. QU Hawks 960
QU: Nathan Hoebing Finished 55th (238)
Conner Stephenson Finished 68th (244)
