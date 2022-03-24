Advertisement

3 Quincy residents arrested following multiple sex abuse investigations

Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)
Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)(Quincy Police Department)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Thursday the arrest of three Quincy residents following multiple investigations into reports of possible sexual abuse against minors.

According to police, Amanda D. Toolate. 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and domestic battery. Toolate’s bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.

Police also reported, Courtney L. Sprinkle, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of child pornography. Sprinkle’s bond was set at $65,000 with 10% to apply.

Police added that Camron R. Marold, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Marold’s bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.

Quincy police reported detectives began working on multiple unrelated cases several months ago after receiving reports of possible sexual abuse.

According to police, multiple children were interviewed and searches were conducted on the suspect’s electronic devices as well as on social media.

