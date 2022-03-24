Birthdays and Anniversaries: March 24, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Levi Grace
Jeffrey Sheurman
Jim Welsh
Shawn Davidson
Mel Loos
Steven Elmore
Alex Spory
Janet Kinman
Dorothy Tournear
Kathy Foster
Jessica Hollensteiner
Betty Briney
Debbie Mercer
Roxie Vawter
Sheila Kirby
Ainsley Maag
Julia Barry
Liz Smith
Jim Fenton
Becky Pillars
Sharon Roush
Kay Adair
Catherine Nichols
John Ray Ceder
Cindy Scheiter
Melissa Easley
Karen Brothers
Lindsay Brothers
Maxine Nichols
Yana Tasco
Allison Keck
Will Murray
Olivia Preston
Karson Kasparie
ANNIVERSARIES
Joey & Niki Goldenstein
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.