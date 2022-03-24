Canton Library encourages kids to build reading skills earlier

CANTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Younger kids in Canton might have more reasons to start reading, thanks to the Canton Public Library.

The library is taking part in the Thousand Books Before Kindergarten program, which encourages children to get a jump start on their reading skills.

Library director Mary Kay Lane said programs like this are an important way to help youngsters learn and build their early literacy skills.

“It exposes them to a wide wide range of experiences, and words, images, colors and ideas and also just cuddling up with a family member or a caregiver to read is very important,” said Lane.

Lane said the program uses online software called Beanstack, where families can scan the book barcodes/ISBN numbers to track the books read and help reward the kids with little prizes.

She said they also give paper logs out at the library for those who do not want to use the online option.

Overall, Lane says so far, kids have enjoyed the program but they are hoping for more to join.

“Yeah it’s been fairly well received, we’re still trying to get the word out. We have about 20 children in the program right now, two of them are about halfway there,” said Lane.

She said in addition to this program, they are also more than halfway through the Iditaread project, which challenges people of all ages to read a thousand minutes by the end of March.

That project is named in honor of the Alaska Iditarod race which took place earlier in March.

