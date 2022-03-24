Advertisement

Economic groups to survey businesses, employees

Company Assessment Survey
Company Assessment Survey
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - GREDF, the District and the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce are reaching out to businesses and employees in the city to offer training help.

A company assessment survey is now available that is asking employers or employees what types of training they wish to have. The survey options include CPR training, mental health, conflict resolution and more.

The District Economic Development Director Emily Lombardi said it also asks whether companies are facing challenges in hiring, retention and employee training.

“This is just an important way for businesses to be engaged with us,” Lombardi said. “As well as us being engaged with them. Because, we’re here to help our businesses in Quincy.”

Lombardi said with about 70 surveys received so far, the groups will assess the results and propose solutions at a meeting next week.

