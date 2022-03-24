Advertisement

Experts warn of cryptocurrency scams

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cryptocurrency has surged in popularity across the world., but local officials say you should be on the lookout for scams.

In 2021 alone, the Better Business Bureau reported that thousands of complaints were filed about cryptocurrency scams, totaling over $7,000,000 worth of losses.

Some of the newer cryptocurrency scams involve tricking you to make an investment. Scammers promise quick money, ask for more money for consumers to access their investments, and then eventually disappear.

Other scams target consumers by sending them QR codes for a cryptocurrency payment, only to steal that money afterward.

Officials say one of the most unique aspects of these scams is that they target a younger audience.

“We’re seeing a lot of younger people, younger consumers, that are victimized in this. Our BBB Scamtracker showed that the 24-to-35-year-old age group was probably the most susceptible to this scam. We believe that is because they are a little bit more comfortable dealing with, you know, digital technology. They’ve grown up with that,” said Quincy Better Business Bureau regional direct Don O’Brien.

O’Brien said cryptocurrency can be nearly untraceable, so consumers should be careful about deciding to get involved with cryptocurrency.

“It doesn’t have the same protections as if you put your money inside a bank. If a local bank is robbed, that money is insured. The FDIC is going to insure that money. If for some reason you put money into a cryptocurrency plan, and that money is somehow lost, there is no insurance there. That money is just gone with the wind,” said O’Brien.

He said there have not been any victims reported in the Tri-States yet, it will likely arrive in the region soon.

O’Brien said if you believe you have been scammed, you should report it to local law enforcement and the better business bureau. However, he warns that it is very unlikely to get stolen money back.

The full study released this week by the Better Business Bureau, detailing the risk posed by cryptocurrency scams is at the bottom of this story.

The maps below show the locations of crypto-capable ATM’s in Quincy, Hannibal, Palmyra, and Keokuk.

Quincy ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.
Quincy ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.(Better Business Bureau)
Hannibal and Palmyra ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.
Hannibal and Palmyra ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.(Better Business Bureau)
Keokuk ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.
Keokuk ATMs that provide cryptocurrency transactions.(Better Business Bureau)

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, with his Missouri record breaking paddlefish.
Pittsfield man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Samuel Kenwick, 40, of Quincy.
Quincy man sentenced to five years for Mercantile Bank robbery

Latest News

Thieves stealing copper from live power lines in McDonough County
Thieves stealing copper from live power lines in McDonough County
Lee County career center will give students experiences with possible future careers
Lee County career center will give students experiences with possible future careers
Canton Public Library encouraging kids to read before kindergarten
Canton Public Library encouraging kids to read before kindergarten
New cryptocurrency scams at ATMs could hit the Tri-States soon
New cryptocurrency scams at ATMs could hit the Tri-States soon
New career center to address workforce needs
New Lee County career center to address local workforce needs