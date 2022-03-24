Fort Madison population growth group holds first meeting

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The project of adding 1,000 people to Fort Madison’s population over the next four years is officially underway after community members held their first meeting.

Mayor Matt Mohrfeld said their visioning group met Tuesday night.

He said roughly 30 people attended the meeting, and those that showed up represented a broad spectrum of Fort Madison community from teenagers and young professionals to city officials and industry leaders and developers.

Mohfeld said their goal was to come up with their ideal vision of what Fort Madison would look like when it comes to their seven focus areas: housing, jobs, infrastructure, curb appeal, public safety, quality of life and targeted marketing.

“We know if we want growth, we have to be as close to the ideal Fort Madison as possible,” he said.

Mohrfeld said the group will use their ideal vision and look at how their expectations stack up against the reality of life in Fort Madison, as they make plan on how to turn their ideals into reality.

“In public safety there won’t be much of a gap because we do an excellent job,” he said. “But when it’s in housing there is a gap so we’re going to identify not just the gap in housing but what the gap is in what kind of housing, then it turns into actions steps of how do we develop more.”

