Lee County officials urge severe weather preparation

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) - Emergency management officials in Lee County said severe weather can strike anywhere and at any time, and people need to know what to do when the weather turns ugly.

Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie said March 21-25 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa . Each day they are suggesting people review different kinds of subjects and severe weather so they can be as prepared as possible.

He said Wednesday’s emphasis area was on tornadoes. He encouraged local schools and businesses to practice their tornado drill.

Dinnwiddie said the county tested their all-hazards weather radio systems, emergency alert system and outdoor warning sirens.

He said the best possible way to protect your loved one’s is to be prepared and have a plan.

“Know where your storm shelters are, know where everyone is going to meet, have weather radios available, have some food water, already in your shelter because with severe weather you won’t have time for that when it does hit,” Dinnwiddie said.

He said Thursday’s subject focus was on family preparedness.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security said in addition to having a plan, families should also have an emergency kit.

They said kits should include water and non-perishable food for each person for three to five days, a first aid kit, money, battery-operated flashlight and radio, and extra batteries for each, extra clothing and bedding (including shoes), personal hygiene items. It should also include specialty items such as prescription medications, baby formula, diapers and pet supplies and copies of important documents such as driver’s licenses, birth certificates, insurance policies and financial information.

