Advertisement

Lee County officials urge severe weather preparation

Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie says severe weather can strike in any...
Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie says severe weather can strike in any place and at any time so people need to be prepared for when it does.(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) - Emergency management officials in Lee County said severe weather can strike anywhere and at any time, and people need to know what to do when the weather turns ugly.

Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie said March 21-25 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa . Each day they are suggesting people review different kinds of subjects and severe weather so they can be as prepared as possible.

He said Wednesday’s emphasis area was on tornadoes. He encouraged local schools and businesses to practice their tornado drill.

Dinnwiddie said the county tested their all-hazards weather radio systems, emergency alert system and outdoor warning sirens.

He said the best possible way to protect your loved one’s is to be prepared and have a plan.

“Know where your storm shelters are, know where everyone is going to meet, have weather radios available, have some food water, already in your shelter because with severe weather you won’t have time for that when it does hit,” Dinnwiddie said.

He said Thursday’s subject focus was on family preparedness.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security said in addition to having a plan, families should also have an emergency kit.

They said kits should include water and non-perishable food for each person for three to five days, a first aid kit, money, battery-operated flashlight and radio, and extra batteries for each, extra clothing and bedding (including shoes), personal hygiene items. It should also include specialty items such as prescription medications, baby formula, diapers and pet supplies and copies of important documents such as driver’s licenses, birth certificates, insurance policies and financial information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, with his Missouri record breaking paddlefish.
Pittsfield man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty
Samuel Kenwick, 40, of Quincy.
Quincy man sentenced to five years for Mercantile Bank robbery
Larry E. Yetter, 73, of Colchester, Illinois.
Sheriff: 73-year-old uses car to run down, ram lawnmower repo man

Latest News

The visioning group behind the effort to add 1,000 people to Fort Madison over the next four...
Fort Madison population growth group holds first meeting
Sports At Ten Blackout Mode (Wed) March 24
Sports At Ten Blackout Mode (Wed) March 24
Saving Money on Lawncare Amidst Inflation
Local experts share savings advice for challenging lawn care season
The Illinois General Assembly is wanting to change discrimination against ethnic hair styles.
CROWN Act looks to protect Black hairstyles from discrimination