Local experts share savings advice for challenging lawn care season

QUINCY (WGEM) - It won’t be long before you hear the roar of lawn mowers engines as temperatures warm and yellow lawns give way to fresh, green grass.

But local lawn care experts say we’re heading into a challenging year as inflation and supply chain issues are affecting lawn care items from fertilizer to parts.

Hollensteiner Lawn Care owner Brock Hollensteiner said the price of everything lawn care-wise is going up, especially fertilizer. He said for homeowners wanting to save money, they should only buy and use what they need for their lawn and know the fertilizer they use.

“Your more commercial fertilizers, the liquids, that’s gonna be the main thing that’s increasing, for the commercial side so homeowners shouldn’t see much of an effect, just because they are buying in lesser quantities,” Hollensteiner said.

He said while buying in bulk can be cheaper at times, inflation can make it more expensive. The same goes for chemicals like weed killer.

Hollensteiner said if you do decide to purchase more fertilizer and chemicals, you can store them away and save them for future use.

Larry R. Brooks Jr., the owner and operator of Larry’s Professional Lawn Care Inc., said yearly maintenance on your lawnmower and equipment is another good way to save money as replacing parts can make a mower last.

“Preventative maintenance, items though, things such as filters, oil, things along those lines, again those are items that they generally tend to stock up and have plenty of,” he said.

He said putting off maintenance can lead to expensive repairs and having tools checked could extend the equipment’s life. He also mentioned fuel costs have also risen, which could impact those with gas powered mowers.

He said if a part is a critical part, supply chain issues mean you won’t be able to get it for months, but it’ll also cost you far more.

