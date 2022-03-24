New Lee County career center to address local workforce needs

MONTROSE, Iowa. (WGEM) - A new career center that’s being built promises to prepare students for the local workforce.

Educators in Lee County, Iowa, say it could open students’ eyes to different career fields in their own backyard.

The Career Advantage Center is in the former Megla building in Montrose, Iowa. It will allow students in the Keokuk, Fort Madison, and Central Lee school districts to get hands-on experience in a variety of career fields, including carpentry, health and engineering.

It will be used by eighth- and ninth-graders to give them a taste of potential career interests they may have as they enter high school.

“We really want students to get a better idea before they even leave us and go to high school of what kind of general pathway they want to take so they can really take advantage of the four years here in high school,” said Keokuk Middle School Principal Ryals Parker.

The three Lee County school districts were each awarded $40,000 in Stem best HD program awards for the project. Fort Madison is paying for the building’s architecture, Keokuk is paying for the classroom furniture and Central Lee is paying for the technology.

Keokuk Community School District Director of Instructional Services Doreen Underwood said the center will benefit students’ educational and professional advancement.

“It will also give them opportunities to to interact with peers not from their schools, which again, will build on those relationship skills and those employability skills so that they can be collaborative twenty-first century employees,” Underwood said.

Lee County Economic Development Group Project Director Dana Millard says the center could help expand the workforce in Lee County.

“This center helps fill those gaps and have a direct connection with the business and industry and talent pipeline,” Millard said.

Parker thinks the new center will show students they don’t have to leave Lee County for their dream jobs.

“Being able to show them that they can really do those things here and can contribute to our community is just really big,” Parker said.

Construction students from the three districts are helping with the renovations.

The center will be done this summer and classes will start in the fall.

