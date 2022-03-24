Advertisement

Proposed bill would legalize esports betting in Iowa

A proposed bill that would legalize betting on E-sports in Iowa is a step closer to becoming law.
A proposed bill that would legalize betting on E-sports in Iowa is a step closer to becoming law.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A proposed bill that would legalize betting on esports in Iowa is a step closer to becoming law.

House File 2497 addresses the concept of cashless wagering. It would allow betting apps to have access to your bank account on the gaming floor, which is currently restricted.

The bill also deals with the idea of legalizing betting on esports, including popular video games.

This legislation already passed the House once, but has been changed in the Senate.

That means if it passes the Senate, the House will have to agree to those changes before it goes to Governor Reynolds’ desk.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, with his Missouri record breaking paddlefish.
Pittsfield man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty
Samuel Kenwick, 40, of Quincy.
Quincy man sentenced to five years for Mercantile Bank robbery
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car

Latest News

Lee County emergency management director Jason Dinnwiddie says severe weather can strike in any...
Lee County officials urge severe weather preparation
The visioning group behind the effort to add 1,000 people to Fort Madison over the next four...
Fort Madison population growth group holds first meeting
Saving Money on Lawncare Amidst Inflation
Local experts share savings advice for challenging lawn care season
The Illinois General Assembly is wanting to change discrimination against ethnic hair styles.
CROWN Act looks to protect Black hairstyles from discrimination