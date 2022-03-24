Quincy recycling program could change

QUINCY (WGEM) - Recycling in Quincy might change, and the city wants some suggestions on what it could turn into, even if that means drop-off sites.

Utilities director Jeffrey Conte said Wednesday the number of people participating in the recycling program has dwindled down to about a third of residents due to the recent changes in the program’s pricing.

Conte said the program is running at a loss of about $300,000.

Recycling trucks, he said, have a big part to play in that cost.

“We have three trucks, earliest models are from 2014, and they have significant hours on them,” Conte said. “A new recycling truck cost around $300,000 to $320,000, so you look to buy three new trucks over a few years it adds up to a million-dollar investment.”

Conte said current changes to the recycling program are only in a testing phase and could change in the future.

