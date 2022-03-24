Rain/snow mix this morning for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s much colder this morning, as temperatures are in the 30s. It’s a cloudy, gloomy morning again. Rain showers have been moving through, but they have been on the lighter side. However, with temperatures in the 30s snow will mix in with some of the rain. Not everyone will see this though. It’s mostly likely for Iowa and Missouri. Later in the morning/early afternoon we’ll have just rain showers. These rain showers will begin to decrease in coverage, becoming more scattered. By late afternoon, the rain will become isolated or hit or miss. Then, the rain will finally come to an end. The whole day will be cloudy and cool though. Highs will only be in the low 40s. By tonight, lows will again be in the 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be another cool start and I’m expecting some lingering clouds. Those clouds will start to break apart and start to clear out as we head into the afternoon. Finally getting to see some sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.