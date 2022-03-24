Thieves risk lives to steal copper from power lines in rural McDonough County

MACOMB (WGEM) - Thieves have been stealing copper wire from powerlines in rural McDonough County and risking their lives to do so, according to McDonough Power Cooperative.

McDonough Power Cooperative Energy Services Manager Kelly Hamm said on Wednesday they noticed some metered connections were not working and sent linemen to investigate.

Hamm said they discovered three different rural sites from Fandon to Vermont where electrical services have been vandalized and copper wire had been stolen.

Hamm explained in one location they saw vehicle tracks indicating that thieves may have used a vehicle to pull down the wires.

McDonough Power Cooperative reported the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents and is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout said thieves have been disconnecting service to the locations at the meter, then stealing the feed wires that go to the structure.

Petitgout noted his office has had other copper thefts in the past but he does not know if they are related.

Petitgout said stealing copper from live power lines is extremely dangerous.

“When someone screws up a little bit, we’re going to find them right there,” Petitgout said.

Hamm said McDonough Power Cooperative reached out to some neighboring co-ops and Adams Electric Cooperative indicated that they’ve had some issues in their service territory as well.

The Energy Education Council lists the following tips to help stop copper theft.

Common targets for copper theft are construction sites, farming equipment, and electric utility property. If you notice suspicious activity around one of these copper theft targets, notify authorities. Do not try to intervene yourself.

If you are responsible for a construction site or farm, properly secure your property. If you have large quantities of copper, you may consider a tracking device that can help locate your copper if it is stolen.

Store tools and wire cutters in a secure location, and never leave them out while away.

Help spread the word about the dangers of copper theft.

If you notice anything unusual with electric facilities, such as an open substation gate, open equipment, hanging wire, etc. contact your electric utility immediately.

If you see anyone around electric substations or electric facilities other than utility personnel or contractors, call the police.

