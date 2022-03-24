Advertisement

Warmer weather kept at bay

Clouds will finally break up and we will see some cool sunshine
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After a fairly active set of weather days we are going to enter into a dryer weather pattern. That dryer weather pattern also will bring in quite a few days of sunshine or partly cloudy skies. However high temperatures will be slightly below what is normal through the weekend. We will stay rain free through the weekend, with our next shot at rain coming on Tuesday night. High temperatures on Tuesday rapidly warm to near 70. In addition to the chance of rain showers Tuesday night though Thursday we may also have a couple of rounds of thunderstorms.

