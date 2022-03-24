Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 23) QND Raiders Focused On Returning To The Prep Diamond Despite The Rain And Monroe City’s Joshua Talton Named The Missouri Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year

Bad Weather And Wet Conditions Continue To Cancel Prep Baseball/Softball Games
QND Raiders Set to Return To The Prep Baseball Diamond
QND Raiders Set to Return To The Prep Baseball Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The (2-0) Raiders of Quincy Notre dame started off the 2022 IHSA baseball season on a positive note last Saturday. The “Blue and Gold” posted wins against Sacred Heart-Griffin and the Blue Devils Of Quincy by the scores of 7-1 and 8-1 on their home turf. While the majority of high school baseball programs throughout Illinois and Missouri have been forced to cancel and/or postpone baseball/softball games due to bad weather, thanks to their artificial turf, Quincy Notre Dame will have a chance to host (0-1) Payson-Seymour. We’ll check in with Raiders head coach Ryan Oden about his outlook on this years squad at 10th and Jackson.

The Monroe City High basketball program was thrust back in the state spotlight earlier today in Missouri for all the right reasons, thanks to one of their talented players. To the delight of Panther basketball fans across the Tri-States, it was announced this morning that Joshua Talton had been selected as the Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard led MCHS to a (22-5) record on the hardwood this past season. With Talton leading the team in scoring, Monroe City was also able to capture the Class 3 District 6 Championship, the Monroe City Invitational Championship, The Clopton Tourney Championship, and the Clarence Cannon Conference title as well. Monroe City went (7-0) in the conference ranks this past season. We’ll have more details on Talton and the player he’ll share the Class 3 top award with this season.

