WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 23) QND Raiders Post A 12-4 Win Over Payson-Seymour On The Prep Baseball Diamond While Monroe City’s All-State Guard Joshua Talton Is Selected As The Missouri Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year

Quincy University Hawks Lose Their 3rd Straight Game On The Lacrosse Turf
Monroe City Guard Joshua Talton Wins Clarence Cannon Conference Player Of The Year Award
Monroe City Guard Joshua Talton Wins Clarence Cannon Conference Player Of The Year Award(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Baseball

IHSA

Payson-Seymour Indians 4

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 12

QND Raiders Scored 6 Runs In The 2nd Inning At The Ferd

QND Now (3-0) On The Season While Payson-Seymour Slides To (0-2)

College Lacrosse

Adams State 12

Quincy University 11

QU Hawks Now (4-4) On The Season

Quincy University Will Host Maryville On Saturday At 2:00 PM

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks 4

Anaheim Ducks 2

Blackhawks Now (23-32-9) On The Season

