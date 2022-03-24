WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 23) QND Raiders Post A 12-4 Win Over Payson-Seymour On The Prep Baseball Diamond While Monroe City’s All-State Guard Joshua Talton Is Selected As The Missouri Class 3 Co-Player Of The Year
Quincy University Hawks Lose Their 3rd Straight Game On The Lacrosse Turf
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Baseball
IHSA
Payson-Seymour Indians 4
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders 12
QND Raiders Scored 6 Runs In The 2nd Inning At The Ferd
QND Now (3-0) On The Season While Payson-Seymour Slides To (0-2)
College Lacrosse
Adams State 12
Quincy University 11
QU Hawks Now (4-4) On The Season
Quincy University Will Host Maryville On Saturday At 2:00 PM
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks 4
Anaheim Ducks 2
Blackhawks Now (23-32-9) On The Season
