Advertisement

Boy Scouts to open summer camps again in the Tri-States

By Makenzi Henderson and Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kids in the Tri-States, once again, have the chance to go to summer camp.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of many organizations opening up its summer camps after being closed due to COVID-19.

Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts executive and CEO Ricci Dula said they are excited to be up and running again this year for the kids.

Dula said this year they are bringing new activities for the campers.

“We also have a back country camping week where they will almost be roughing it. They are going to go through Camp Saukenauk and stay there for about a week. They pretty much have their tents, and whatever they bring in their back packs is what they are bringing in,” Dula said.

Dula said camp starts right after school gets out.

They have two camp locations in the Tri-States, Camp Saukenauk in Adams County, and Camp Eastman in Hancock County.

He said it costs $300 for a week, but if your child wants to attend both camps, the second camp will be half off.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Come Monday, March 28 employees struggling to get to work in Mt. Sterling at Dot Foods, will...
Dot Foods to start shuttle services for Mt. Sterling location
Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)
3 Quincy residents arrested following multiple sex abuse investigations
Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois, with his Missouri record breaking paddlefish.
Pittsfield man now holds the Missouri paddlefish state record
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
The owner said the barn is a family heirloom that they used for farming and seasonal supplies.
Barn destroyed by fire in Liberty

Latest News

Boy Scouts to once again open summer camps in Tri-States
Boy Scouts to once again open summer camps in Tri-States
The District to host Fri-Yay Shop Hop March 25
The District to host Fri-Yay Shop Hop March 25
The District is hosting the Fri-Yay! Shop Hop on Friday, March 25 in downtown Quincy.
The District to host downtown shopping event Friday
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a press conference with Democratic leaders after passing legislation...
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk