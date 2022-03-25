Boy Scouts to open summer camps again in the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kids in the Tri-States, once again, have the chance to go to summer camp.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of many organizations opening up its summer camps after being closed due to COVID-19.

Mississippi Valley Council Boy Scouts executive and CEO Ricci Dula said they are excited to be up and running again this year for the kids.

Dula said this year they are bringing new activities for the campers.

“We also have a back country camping week where they will almost be roughing it. They are going to go through Camp Saukenauk and stay there for about a week. They pretty much have their tents, and whatever they bring in their back packs is what they are bringing in,” Dula said.

Dula said camp starts right after school gets out.

They have two camp locations in the Tri-States, Camp Saukenauk in Adams County, and Camp Eastman in Hancock County.

He said it costs $300 for a week, but if your child wants to attend both camps, the second camp will be half off.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.