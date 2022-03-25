Advertisement

The District to host downtown shopping event Friday

The District is hosting the Fri-Yay! Shop Hop on Friday, March 25 in downtown Quincy.
The District is hosting the Fri-Yay! Shop Hop on Friday, March 25 in downtown Quincy.(WGEM)
By Makenzi Henderson and Hunter Willis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - You can take advantage of some special sales, and support downtown Quincy businesses at the same time on Friday.

The District is hosting the Fri-Yay! Shop Hop on March 25.

Organizers say eight stores will participate.

Shop owners, like Suzy Schwartz, said events like these are good for the community because they bring downtown to life, and help their bottom lines.

“I definitely notice an increase in sales,” Schwartz said. “For here on a typical Friday, I would say it about doubles the sales in the store.”

Meanwhile, The District marketing and programming director Jeremy Ledford said the events give stores the chance to reach new shoppers.

“So our retail promotions are always so valuable to our businesses,” Ledford said. “We get a lot of constructive feedback about the marketing we do on their behalf.”

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ledford said you can even register to win a spring prize package at each location, and they are planning more events like this in the future.

