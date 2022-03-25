Hannibal-LaGrange University in financial crisis, needs $2.2 million

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal-LaGrange University is facing significant debt, and leaders warn that could affect the school’s future.

HLGU Transitional President Rodney Harrison said they had discussions about merging or even closing.

The university needs $2.2 million from community members to stay afloat.

But Harrison said they need $1.5 million by the end of June to get out of debt with vendors. He said HLGU did not have accurate, up-to-date financial data last year and was spending more money than its revenue could support.

They are trying to fix the crisis through a 25% payroll reduction, only having a four-day work week and looking into selling unused property. They also increased summer classes to try to generate more revenue during those months.

“The math does work,” Harrison said. “Then you add that to the fact that in the last three weeks we had some very robust support in the area of giving.”

Harrison said since they announced the financial crisis on March 9, the university has raised about $90,000 a week. They had been raising about $2,800 per week before then.

Harrison said they are kicking off official fundraising campaigns starting Friday.

Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy said HLGU plays a big role in the city.

“Workforce development- obviously they are an important partner there in training students for jobs in the community, both for our businesses in the area but also for the ministries,” Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy said he’s had discussions with HLGU about fixing its financials and he’s going to meet with community members about ways to help.

He said it’s crucial the university gets the support it needs.

“It’s important for us to do whatever we need to to try to help them through this situation,” Mehaffy said.

Harrison said while they are in a crisis, the university is on a positive path.

“The health of Hannibal LaGrange University is improving daily. We continue to need to be able to ensure that we meet our financial obligations. There are still those in the community that we have not paid and we have got to get caught up. There are still those that we need to restore some relationships with, but we are on the right path,” Harrison said.

HLGU budgeted for the presidential position to be paid next school year.

