High winds cause multiple power outages in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple Ameren Illinois customers were without power Friday afternoon due to high winds, according to an Ameren representative.

Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Marcelyn Love told WGEM News that high winds knocked down a high-voltage power line.

Love said the outage impacted 2200 customers in Quincy.

She said crews were on site, but did not know when power would be restored to all customers.

You can track Ameren outages here.

