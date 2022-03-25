Advertisement

High winds cause multiple power outages in Quincy

Power Lines
Power Lines(pixelbay)
By Jayla Louis and Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple Ameren Illinois customers were without power Friday afternoon due to high winds, according to an Ameren representative.

Ameren Illinois Communications Executive Marcelyn Love told WGEM News that high winds knocked down a high-voltage power line.

Love said the outage impacted 2200 customers in Quincy.

She said crews were on site, but did not know when power would be restored to all customers.

You can track Ameren outages here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)
3 Quincy residents arrested following multiple sex abuse investigations
Quincy attorney suspended for one year
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Copper wiring stolen from McDonough Power Cooperative sites.
Thieves risk lives to steal copper from power lines in rural McDonough County
Recycling in Quincy might change, and the city wants some suggestions on what it could turn...
Quincy recycling program could change

Latest News

Wind gust forecast for Saturday morning
Windy conditions will continue
Quincy attorney suspended for one year
Governor Pritzker Signs Landmark Legislation Paying Off $4.1 Billion in Debt
Pritzker signs legislation paying off $4.1 billion in debt
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk