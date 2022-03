QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Ricky Lee Arnold, 62, of Quincy, IL, passed away March 22 at his home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Corey R Decker Melissa R. Moore of Quincy, IL and Pittsfield, IL...boy

Josie Harrison of Bowling Green, MO....Boy

Ronald & Kelsey Stephens of Fowler, IL...Girl

