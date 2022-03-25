National agriculture week concludes

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Friday marks the final day of National Agriculture Week.

The week was marked by officials throughout the region, noting the importance of the Ag industry to the Midwest.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a Twitter post that he was proud that agriculture remains “alive and well” in Missouri, and noted that he was a third generation farmer.

Excited to celebrate #NationalAgWeek and proud that the agriculture industry remains alive and well in the Show-Me State!



As a third-generation farmer, I'm committed to ensuring the next generations have the same opportunities we've had.

According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri is home to over 90,000 farms which bring in over $93 billion a year.

Missouri also ranks among the top in the nation for several categories including:

Number of Farms (2nd)

Beef Cow inventory (3rd)

Soybean production (6th)

Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick said it’s important for people to recognize the effort put forth by farmers, even though most don’t seek recognition.

“Whether it’s one day a year or a week, it is appreciated. We do our best to provide for the consumer and hopefully it’s a good product that they’ll enjoy,” said Kendrick.

He also said it is important to recognize the industry as a whole, since there are many different aspects to agriculture.

“Agriculture encompasses so many things just outside of the dirt at the farm and the pigs and the cows so when we take all that into effect, it has a very large impact on the state of Missouri and the United States and the world for that matter,” said Kendrick.

He said this week’s celebration could not have come at a better time, as farmers look ahead to the upcoming planting season.

Kendrick said he would not be surprised to see some farmers try to get crops in the ground within the next few weeks, especially if there is a dry spell in the weather.

Officials in Missouri and Illinois were equally as keen on sharing the importance of agriculture.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker highlighted that Illinois is the number one producer of soybeans and pumpkins in the nation and also holds thousands of farms.

On #NationalAgDay, Illinois is proud to be the nation's #1 producer of soybeans, pumpkins, & horseradish! We're a close #2 for corn, too. Illinois has 72,000 farms across 75% of total land in the state!



I am so grateful for the incredible ag communities who call Illinois home.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called agriculture the backbone of Iowa’s economy, and thanked the farmers for their hard work.

Agriculture is the backbone of Iowa's economy and helps feed the world! Thank you, farmers!

