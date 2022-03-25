NECAC’s Family Planning program to shut down

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A program that has given thousands of low income northeast Missouri families access to medical and family planning services is set to shut down at the end of March.

NECAC officials said after 30 years, their Family Planning Program will end with clinics in Hannibal, Bowling Green, Warrenton, and O’Fallon set to close on March 31.

The program offered family planning services like pre-natal education, STD testing and treatment, pap smears and health exams for both men and women.

Public relations officer Brent Engel said at one point the program served 5,000 people a year but in 2021, that number fell to less than 1,000.

Engel said they’re attributing the drop in clients to a number of factors including other providers being available through Medicaid, different health insurance plans for low income families, and people being leery to go to health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the declining client numbers led to a loss in federal funding. Combined with a lack of state resources, Engel said it’s no longer feasible for NECAC to support the program financially.

He said the decision to end the program wasn’t an easy one to make.

“The sad thing is that we’re no longer gonna be able to serve tens of thousands of people that we have done in the past,” Engel said. “This is a lifesaving program. I had a family planning client talk to me about how a NECAC Family Planning exam saved her life.”

Engel said they are a $75,000 deficit for this year but they are using reserve funds to cover the deficit like they have in the past.

He said they will help client find new services and new providers.

“We know that it maybe a little stressful so we are here to help and we urge people to give us a call and let us know how we can help them transition to someone else,” Engel said.

If you are a patient or looking for other clinics in your area, you can call 573-221-3404 or go to the Missouri Family Health Council website.

