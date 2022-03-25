Potential retailer asks for changes in agreement with city

QUINCY (WGEM) - A retailer interested in the former Kmart property at 3701 Broadway in Quincy has asked the city to make changes to their agreement, according to Mayor Mike Troup.

The mayor said the revision to the agreement would change the definition of how information is shared.

He said the changes would be minor and City Council could vote on the issue April 4.

Troup said he is still not able to reveal the name of the retailer.

The city of Quincy signed the agreement with GMX Real Estate Group on Feb. 22.

Although the real estate group has not publicly revealed the name of the retailer, the agreement does provide some clues.

That agreement stipulated the following:

The retailer must be new to the city.

The retailer can not solely be a grocery store.

The retailer must use the majority of the vacant building.

The retailer must be a direct operator, not a franchise.

The agreement also stipulated requirements for the retailer which must be met at the start of the term:

The retailer must be a first-class operator, with greater than $50 billion in aggregate sales.

The retailer must be a Fortune 500 company.

The retailer must have a least 500 stores nationwide.

The retailer must have at least 20 stores in Illinois.

The retailer must be one of the top 20 retail producers in the U.S.

During the finance committee meeting with the developers on Feb. 22, Quincy 4th Ward Alderman Michael Farha said “when the public gets the terms of the agreement they’re going to realize there are a very limited number of places it could be.”

He then pointed to requirements that the retailer must be in the top 20 of U.S retailers and have greater than $50 billion in sales.

Farha then directly asked the developers what he called the million-dollar question, “who is the new tenant?”

The developers replied they would love to tell him, but to do so would jeopardize the deal.

The developers said they would like to make the announcement in the next month or two. The developers added that for the anchor store to open in April of next year, they would need to be on the ground relatively quickly. Implying that the retailer would be known by that time.

Farha asked, “If you’ve seen the building you know it’s an ugly brown and I assume when you get done, just by the process of elimination, that building is going to be white. And then I assume the colors on the logo are going to be red and white.

One of the developers replied, “We’re very proud to say, the building is going to look spectacular.”

Farha continued, “Am I over the target? Just answer this one question: Am I over the target? And I’ll let go.”

One of the developers replied, “I think you’ll be very pleased with the retailer.”

Farha later said, “I got the answer I was looking for.”

Following the Quincy Finance Committee meeting and the City Council vote to approve the agreement Tuesday night, Farha hinted that the retailer might be a discount retailer.

“The mama bears in this community will probably be pretty happy. I’ve heard about it for 15 years, so I think they’ll probably be pretty happy about it in the end,” Farha said. “For the lower of the salary market, I think it’s going to present more opportunities, and I think it’s going to make those people in a better position.”

The Quincy’s Finance Committee and City Council Tuesday night both said yes to incentives to help bring business to the former Kmart property.

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the retailer that moves into that spot will have to hit sales of more than $4 million before the city can pay any incentive, which he doesn’t think will be a problem.

“Then once they do, we will share the revenues for the first $2 million, you know, $1 million to the developer, $1 million stays with the city,” Troup said.

He said the city won’t pay any money upfront. Instead, it will have to be earned over time as sales are generated.

“The city is going to collect some of like 80 to 90% of the total sales tax, and we will share the balance with the developer. So we’re going to be in the, in the majority benefactor,” Troup said.

Troup said the city will not only benefit from the sales tax collected but also with property taxes, as he said that will increase with all the development.

“I think is all going to be pretty exciting,” Troup said.

Farha agreed and said this is the right step for the community.

“It’s a top 20 in excess of $50-billion-a-year retail tenant. So I’m pretty certain it’s something the public will want,” Farha said.

Under the developer’s non-disclosure agreement terms, Troup said they can’t announce to the public which retailer will move into the Kmart yet, but he said he expects the process to move quickly.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.