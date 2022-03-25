Advertisement

Quincy attorney suspended for one year

(MGN Online)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy attorney Roni VanAusdall has been suspended for one year by the Illinois Supreme Court, according to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

The ARDC reported that during a divorce case, VanAusdall came to an agreement with opposing counsel concerning parenting time. The ARDC report said VanAusdall prepared a proposed order memorializing the agreement and obtained opposing counsel’s permission to submit the order to the trial judge.

The ARDC said VanAusdall then created a second proposed order that included provisions that had not been agreed upon and falsely assured the trial judge that opposing counsel had agreed to the order she was presenting.

The ARDC also reported VanAusdall was charged with attempted forgery. According to our news-gathering partners at The Herald-Whig, VanAusdall entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery in January 2021. By entering the Alford plea, VanAusdall maintained her innocence but agreed the state had enough evidence to prove her guilt.

Court records show she was sentenced to 18 months supervision and 100 hours of community service.

The Herald-Whig reported that if she successfully completes supervision, the charges will be dismissed.

The ARDC reported the suspension is effective April 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)
3 Quincy residents arrested following multiple sex abuse investigations
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Copper wiring stolen from McDonough Power Cooperative sites.
Thieves risk lives to steal copper from power lines in rural McDonough County
Recycling in Quincy might change, and the city wants some suggestions on what it could turn...
Quincy recycling program could change
School board member Richard McNay said the sale should close on June 30, and renovations should...
QPS moves forward with plan to buy K&L Arena for transportation consolidation

Latest News

Governor Pritzker Signs Landmark Legislation Paying Off $4.1 Billion in Debt
Pritzker signs legislation paying off $4.1 billion in debt
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk
Illinois Senate sends debt repayment bill to Pritzker’s desk
Offering both commercial and residents spaces and a downtown corner location, city officials...
Judge awards Fort Madison ownership of vacant building
NECAC's Family Planning Program Shutting Down March 31
NECAC’s Family Planning program to shut down