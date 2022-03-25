Advertisement

Shelby County one step closer to county-wide chamber of commerce

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -An initiative to strengthen Shelby County, Missouri, businesses is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The plan is to create a county-wide chamber of commerce, focused on uplifting small businesses across the county.

Blake Totten, a Shelbina resident and potential future board member for the chamber of commerce, said the project is an effort to get more people involved in helping local businesses.

“If our city doesn’t benefit from the businesses, other small cities don’t also benefit at all. So, having kind of everybody involved, and everybody getting involved together is the main goal,” said Totten.

Totten said they will emphasize teamwork with other municipalities to make the chamber work best for as many people as possible.

“Each month we will meet at a different city within the county, and we will have a representative from each one of those cities to represent the city and talk about their needs or their wants or things that they’re trying to accomplish within their city,” said Totten.

He said there will be a meeting Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. where board members will be formally elected and many more details will be ironed out for the months and years ahead.

Totten said it will take place at the old elementary school in Clarence, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy attorney suspended for one year
Camron Marold, 19 | Courtney Sprinkle, 31 | Amanda Toolate, 42 (Left - Right)
3 Quincy residents arrested following multiple sex abuse investigations
Potential retailer asks for changes in agreement with city
School bus driver Tina Dippolito saved a 7-year-old from stepping in front of a car by grabbing...
VIDEO: Bus driver saves 7-year-old from illegally passing car
Copper wiring stolen from McDonough Power Cooperative sites.
Thieves risk lives to steal copper from power lines in rural McDonough County

Latest News

Hannibal-La Grange University needs to raise $2.2M as soon as possible
Hannibal-La Grange University needs to raise $2.2M as soon as possible
National Agriculture Week wraps up with Missouri farmers commenting on planting season
National Agriculture Week wraps up with Missouri farmers commenting on planting season
The District hosts Fri-Yay Shop Hop in downtown Quincy
The District hosts Fri-Yay Shop Hop in downtown Quincy
Shelby County, Missouri, initiative to create county-wide chamber of commerce to help local...
Shelby County, Missouri, initiative to create county-wide chamber of commerce to help local businesses