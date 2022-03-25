Shelby County one step closer to county-wide chamber of commerce

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -An initiative to strengthen Shelby County, Missouri, businesses is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The plan is to create a county-wide chamber of commerce, focused on uplifting small businesses across the county.

Blake Totten, a Shelbina resident and potential future board member for the chamber of commerce, said the project is an effort to get more people involved in helping local businesses.

“If our city doesn’t benefit from the businesses, other small cities don’t also benefit at all. So, having kind of everybody involved, and everybody getting involved together is the main goal,” said Totten.

Totten said they will emphasize teamwork with other municipalities to make the chamber work best for as many people as possible.

“Each month we will meet at a different city within the county, and we will have a representative from each one of those cities to represent the city and talk about their needs or their wants or things that they’re trying to accomplish within their city,” said Totten.

He said there will be a meeting Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. where board members will be formally elected and many more details will be ironed out for the months and years ahead.

Totten said it will take place at the old elementary school in Clarence, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.