WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (March 24) Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team In The Spotlight In McDonough County And The QHS Blue Devils Are Focused On Success On The Prep Diamond This Spring

Lady Blazers Of John Wood Fall To Defeat On The College Softball Dirt In Peoria
Macomb High Bombers
Macomb High Bombers(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The girls soccer team at Macomb High School is hoping to make great strides on the prep soccer pitch in the weeks ahead in McDonough County. With a strong core of first year players ready to contribute, and seniors ready to lead by example, the “Orange and Black” are setting their goals high this season in the IHSA ranks. We’ll have an update from MHS...

The Quincy baseball team has started the new 2022 season with a great deal of optimism on the high school diamond. Senior third baseman Brady Walker recently took timeout from practice to share a few thoughts on the “Blue and White!” The talented infielder strongly believes that this years team is loaded with potential and talent. We’ll have the latest from QHS...

The John Wood Community College Trailblazers softball team was one of the few Tri-State teams that play in teh spring that were able to “hit the dirt” and compete today. The Blazers loaded up the team bus, and headed to Peoria earlier today to face Illinois College in a scheduled doubleheader. We’ll have details on how JWCC faired against IC. under the dome

