WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 24) Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team Focused On Reaching New Goals In 2022 While The Payson-Seymour Baseball Team Prepares To Showcase Their Strengths At The Plate This Spring

Culver-Stockton Volleyball Duo Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
Payson-Seymour Indians Baseball Team In The Spotlight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

MSHSAA

Hannibal Lady Pirates 8

Kirksville 0

HHS Now (2-0) Overall On The Season & (1-0) In The NCMC

College Softball

NJCAA

Game 1

John Wood Lady Blazers 0

Illinois College 8

Game 2

John Wood Lady Blazers 0

Illinois College 10

Next Game: JWCC Scheduled To Host Lincoln Land On Saturday

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 109

New Orleans Pelicans 126

Bulls Now (42-31) On The Season

Listen To Exciting Chicago Bulls Basketball “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPM 1440/98.9

National Hockey League

Philadelphia Flyers 5

St. Louis Blues 2

STL Now (35-19-9) On The Season

Chicago Blackhawks 4

LA Kings 3

CHI Now (23-32-9) On The Season

