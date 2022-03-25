WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (March 24) Macomb Lady Bombers Soccer Team Focused On Reaching New Goals In 2022 While The Payson-Seymour Baseball Team Prepares To Showcase Their Strengths At The Plate This Spring
Culver-Stockton Volleyball Duo Honored By The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
High School Soccer
MSHSAA
Hannibal Lady Pirates 8
Kirksville 0
HHS Now (2-0) Overall On The Season & (1-0) In The NCMC
College Softball
NJCAA
Game 1
John Wood Lady Blazers 0
Illinois College 8
Game 2
John Wood Lady Blazers 0
Illinois College 10
Next Game: JWCC Scheduled To Host Lincoln Land On Saturday
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 109
New Orleans Pelicans 126
Bulls Now (42-31) On The Season
National Hockey League
Philadelphia Flyers 5
St. Louis Blues 2
STL Now (35-19-9) On The Season
Chicago Blackhawks 4
LA Kings 3
CHI Now (23-32-9) On The Season
